SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the stages may be quiet, that hasn’t stopped the creative spirit. Many Central New York musicians have been coping with coronavirus by sharing their talents online.

NewsChannel 9 WSYR  is excited to shine the light on some local talent in “CNY Stronger Together,” a musical celebration to bring awareness to COVID-19 relief efforts across CNY.

The show features intimate performances from home by (in alphabetical order): Liam Alone; Boots N’ Shorts; Mark Doyle; Joe Driscoll; Irv Lyons, Jr.; Mike Powell; The Mere Mortals; Jess Novak; Edgar Pagan; and Anthony Saturno & Jamie Cunningham.

Click here to learn more about the places you can donate.

