(WSYR-TV) — Central New York middle school and high school students have the chance to compete in the 6th Annual CNY Innovation Challenge.

The challenge tasks students to invent a product that either solves an everyday problem or makes life easier. Groups of students of similar ages will have an adult mentor to help invent, design, and present their ideas in from of the judges.

SRC, Inc., who will provide a $5,000 scholarship to Le Moyne for each of the winning students, has partnered with the Maker Faire Syracuse, the Kennan Center for Entrepreneurship at Le Moyne College, Innovation and Creativity, and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB).

“The CNY Innovation Challenge is a fun and engaging way for students to bring an invention to life. It ties together creativity, teamwork, public speaking, and competition to provide our future workforce with a head start on the skills that lead to success in college and in their careers. We are excited to partner with Le Moyne College’s Keenan Center and the Maker Faire Syracuse this year to provide a unique experience for the student teams,” PEB Acting Manager Emily Langan said.

The CNY Innovation Challenge is open to students who reside in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Tompkins counties. Along with the scholarship, top teams will also be invited to compete in Dolphin Tank at Le Moyne College’s Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity the following weekend.

Registration for the CNY Innovation Challenge is open through March 4, 2022. This year’s pitch competition will be held at the Maker Faire Syracuse at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Visit https://cnystem.com/cny-innovation-challenge/ for further details and registration information.