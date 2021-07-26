CNY students learn to create custom 3D prosthetics which will be donated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High school students are from different schools across Central New York, share a common goal during the AT&T Hand in Hand program.

“I just want to help people out,” said LaDan Abdullahi.

The students are doing just that through the program which is a partnership between AT&T and CNY STEM Hub. Students are learning how to create customizeed 3D prosthetic hands which will be donated to people who need them locally and in Ghana. Monday, part of their lesson involved working directly with people who need them.

“We’re just taking measurements for the prosthetics that we’re going to be making,” said Emma Monaghan.

This is the real world experience Monaghan is looking for because she wants to pursue a STEM career.

“I want to have a future in engineering and it’s my dream to help people, so I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to start that dream,” Monaghan explained.

While they are pursuing their own dreams, they are helping to fulfill another person’s. Measuring day is about using technology to address the recipient’s individual needs.

It’s really important not only to understand it, but to be able to apply the technology and also and use it for social good,” said Kevin Hanna, AT&T’s External Affairs Director. “And so when you meet a recipient who will benefit from your work, it’s very, very powerful.”>

The program’s goal isn’t just to build 3D printed prosthetics. “The goal here is to get the students so interested in this and understanding the benefit that they’ll want to pursue some type of STEM technology,” Hanna added.

Local recipients will be presented their free prosthetics in the fall. Recipients from ghana will be measure virtually at a later date because of the time difference.