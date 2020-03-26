CNY teachers getting creative to keep kids learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York teachers are getting creative in their efforts to keep kids learning while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video above, Lucas Cognetti, a first-grade teacher at Syracuse Academy of Science and Citizenship Charter School on Valley Drive, shows how he is being creative.

He and his fellow teachers are using social media as a platform to connect with the kids.

Cognetti’s special classroom reading chair is still in the classroom, so he made his own out of snow!

He then shared the story “How to Make a Shark Smile!”