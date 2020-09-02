CNY theaters take part in nationwide effort to bring attention to entertainment struggles

(WSYR-TV) — Theaters across Central New York are taking part in a nationwide effort to bring attention to the struggles of the entertainment industry during the pandemic.

Those theaters participating included the W. Carroll Coyne Center for the Performing Art Center at Le Moyne College, which lit up in red.

It joins the 1,500 buildings across the country that are lighting up as well.

The goal is to let people know the live events industry is on red alert for its very survival.

Anybody whose involved in the live arts, whether it’s truck drivers who ship these shows out to ushers, ticket takers, vending, concessions, stage hands, all of these people, security, all of these people have been impacted by COVID-19. John Czajkowski — Technical Director of Performing Arts at Le Moyne College

Tuesday’s tribute lasted from 9 p.m. until Midnight.