CNY therapists busier than ever during the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past nine months, therapists in Central New York have been swamped with calls. People have been calling and emailing looking to make appointments with clinicians on a daily basis.

Christine Matteson, a licensed creative arts therapist, has never seen demand this strong in her lifetime. She’s been practicing for 24 years and owns her own practice in Syracuse. Her schedule is packed with clients, with barely any wiggle room to see new faces.

The same thing holds true for Molly Lizzio, a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who owned her own practice, too. Lizzio has been getting seven to 10 calls from new clients each week.

“It feels very urgent, they’re like, ‘I’m really needing to see someone now, please this is very urgent, do you have any availability this week,'” Lizzio said.

The main factor at play here, both clinician say, is uncertainty.

“Definitely more anxiety. And anxiety related to just how many different stressors are going on in the outside world,” Matteson said.

Whether it’s the pandemic, the election, or financial instability, it’s all amplified right now. And therapists are not immune. They’ve had to break up their schedules between clients to decompress.

Problem is, the demand just keeps growing.

“Syracuse is a very saturated area, we have clinicians in this area. there is a lot of help but it doesn’t seem like it’s enough,” Lizzio said.

Both Lizzio and Matteson have been practicing what they preach, making sure their self-care is in check before they see clients. And for those who are struggling, here’s a word of advice.

“I think that one of the things that’s really important when you’re dealing with something like a really uncertain future is finding ways to get really grounded and really centered. And that looks different for everyone,” Lizzio said.

At the height of the pandemic, insurance companies were willing to waive co-pays and other telehealth costs. But now, that’s not happening as often. In the meantime, there are free services for mental health. For 24/7 help, call the national hotline, 800-662-HELP or 43-57.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.