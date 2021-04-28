CNY to receive funding to build affordable housing for senior citizens and veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A total of $98 million is being set aside in New York State to create more than 1000 affordable homes.

Some of that money is going to a pair of projects in Central New York. In Onondaga County, $3.8 million will be used to demolish a vacant building in Cicero to build a new 50-unit building for people 55 and older. Fifteen homes will be reserved for veterans.

In Cayuga County, $4.9 million will go towards the Sennett Meadows Senior Housing in the town of Sennett. The development will include 60 apartments for people ages 55 and older, with 18 apartments set aside for seniors and veterans in need of supportive services.

