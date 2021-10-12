CNY to receive over $400k to improve disaster preparedness

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, Central New York counties will get over $400,000 as part of a state-wide campaign to increase their readiness for any type of disaster.
The six counties in the CNY market: Cortland ($23,011), Madison ($31,811), Oneida ($90,747), Onondaga ($175,497), Oswego ($49,578) and Tompkins ($42,078), can use the funding to develop and implement training for emergency response resources.
“This funding is critically important to communities in New York State as we continue to recover from the storm-related damages we have experienced over recent months.” Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we are forced to deal with the devastating effects of climate change more regularly, I am confident that our local emergency management agencies will put this money to good use in preparing for future disasters.”
In order to receive the funding, project must be developed to strengthen the rediness and responsiveness to potential disasters, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.
Working within this framework, funding can be used to support:
- Management and administration activities;
- Planning;
- Staffing for emergency management agencies;
- Equipment;
- Training and exercises;
- Construction and renovation of emergency operations centers; and
- Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems
Ineligible costs include:
- Unallowable equipment: firearms, ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, or weaponized aircraft, vessels, or vehicles of any kind with weapons installed.
- Costs to support the hiring of sworn public safety officers for the purposes of fulfilling traditional public safety duties or to supplant traditional public safety positions and responsibilities.
- Activities and projects unrelated to the completion and implementation of the EMPG Program.
Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:
|Awardee
|Total Award
|Albany County
|$116,055
|Allegany County
|$22,869
|Broome County
|$78,233
|Cattaraugus County
|$34,321
|Cayuga County
|$34,215
|Chautauqua County
|$54,250
|Chemung County
|$37,429
|Chenango County
|$23,428
|Clinton County
|$34,982
|Columbia County
|$28,034
|Cortland County
|$23,011
|Delaware County
|$22,516
|Dutchess County
|$113,604
|Erie County
|$340,513
|Essex County
|$19,373
|Franklin County
|$23,837
|Fulton County
|$25,273
|Genesee County
|$26,933
|Greene County
|$22,969
|Hamilton County
|$6,765
|Herkimer County
|$28,554
|Jefferson County
|$47,432
|Lewis County
|$14,889
|Livingston County
|$28,873
|Madison County
|$31,811
|Monroe County
|$276,737
|Montgomery County
|$23,333
|Nassau County
|$494,021
|City of New York
|$2,989,486
|Niagara County
|$84,026
|Oneida County
|$90,747
|Onondaga County
|$175,497
|Ontario County
|$44,402
|Orange County
|$141,102
|Orleans County
|$20,655
|Oswego County
|$49,578
|Otsego County
|$27,729
|Putnam County
|$41,401
|Rensselaer County
|$63,203
|Rockland County
|$118,787
|Saratoga County
|$85,172
|Schenectady County
|$61,486
|Schoharie County
|$16,956
|Schuyler County
|$11,696
|Seneca County
|$17,869
|St. Lawrence County
|$45,867
|Steuben County
|$41,138
|Suffolk County
|$550,175
|Sullivan County
|$33,310
|Tioga County
|$23,664
|Tompkins County
|$42,078
|Ulster County
|$71,622
|Warren County
|$28,988
|Washington County
|$28,078
|Wayne County
|$39,233
|Westchester County
|$351,492
|Wyoming County
|$20,389
|Yates County
|$14,254
|Total
|$7,364,340
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction’s emergency management office directly to ensure that these funds are made available as quickly as possible.