CNY to receive over $400k to improve disaster preparedness

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, Central New York counties will get over $400,000 as part of a state-wide campaign to increase their readiness for any type of disaster.

The six counties in the CNY market: Cortland ($23,011), Madison ($31,811), Oneida ($90,747), Onondaga ($175,497), Oswego ($49,578) and Tompkins ($42,078), can use the funding to develop and implement training for emergency response resources.

“This funding is critically important to communities in New York State as we continue to recover from the storm-related damages we have experienced over recent months.” Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we are forced to deal with the devastating effects of climate change more regularly, I am confident that our local emergency management agencies will put this money to good use in preparing for future disasters.”

In order to receive the funding, project must be developed to strengthen the rediness and responsiveness to potential disasters, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

Working within this framework, funding can be used to support:

Management and administration activities;

Planning;

Staffing for emergency management agencies;

Equipment;

Training and exercises;

Construction and renovation of emergency operations centers; and

Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems

Ineligible costs include:

Unallowable equipment: firearms, ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, or weaponized aircraft, vessels, or vehicles of any kind with weapons installed.

Costs to support the hiring of sworn public safety officers for the purposes of fulfilling traditional public safety duties or to supplant traditional public safety positions and responsibilities.

Activities and projects unrelated to the completion and implementation of the EMPG Program.

Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:

Awardee Total Award Albany County $116,055 Allegany County $22,869 Broome County $78,233 Cattaraugus County $34,321 Cayuga County $34,215 Chautauqua County $54,250 Chemung County $37,429 Chenango County $23,428 Clinton County $34,982 Columbia County $28,034 Cortland County $23,011 Delaware County $22,516 Dutchess County $113,604 Erie County $340,513 Essex County $19,373 Franklin County $23,837 Fulton County $25,273 Genesee County $26,933 Greene County $22,969 Hamilton County $6,765 Herkimer County $28,554 Jefferson County $47,432 Lewis County $14,889 Livingston County $28,873 Madison County $31,811 Monroe County $276,737 Montgomery County $23,333 Nassau County $494,021 City of New York $2,989,486 Niagara County $84,026 Oneida County $90,747 Onondaga County $175,497 Ontario County $44,402 Orange County $141,102 Orleans County $20,655 Oswego County $49,578 Otsego County $27,729 Putnam County $41,401 Rensselaer County $63,203 Rockland County $118,787 Saratoga County $85,172 Schenectady County $61,486 Schoharie County $16,956 Schuyler County $11,696 Seneca County $17,869 St. Lawrence County $45,867 Steuben County $41,138 Suffolk County $550,175 Sullivan County $33,310 Tioga County $23,664 Tompkins County $42,078 Ulster County $71,622 Warren County $28,988 Washington County $28,078 Wayne County $39,233 Westchester County $351,492 Wyoming County $20,389 Yates County $14,254 Total $7,364,340

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction’s emergency management office directly to ensure that these funds are made available as quickly as possible.