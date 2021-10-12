CNY to receive over $400k to improve disaster preparedness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation’s fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, Central New York counties will get over $400,000 as part of a state-wide campaign to increase their readiness for any type of disaster. 

The six counties in the CNY market: Cortland ($23,011), Madison ($31,811), Oneida ($90,747), Onondaga ($175,497), Oswego ($49,578) and Tompkins ($42,078), can use the funding to develop and implement training for emergency response resources.  

“This funding is critically important to communities in New York State as we continue to recover from the storm-related damages we have experienced over recent months.” Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we are forced to deal with the devastating effects of climate change more regularly, I am confident that our local emergency management agencies will put this money to good use in preparing for future disasters.” 

In order to receive the funding, project must be developed to strengthen the rediness and responsiveness to potential disasters, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications. 

Working within this framework, funding can be used to support: 

  • Management and administration activities; 
  • Planning; 
  • Staffing for emergency management agencies; 
  • Equipment; 
  • Training and exercises; 
  • Construction and renovation of emergency operations centers; and 
  • Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems 

Ineligible costs include: 

  • Unallowable equipment: firearms, ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, or weaponized aircraft, vessels, or vehicles of any kind with weapons installed. 
  • Costs to support the hiring of sworn public safety officers for the purposes of fulfilling traditional public safety duties or to supplant traditional public safety positions and responsibilities. 
  • Activities and projects unrelated to the completion and implementation of the EMPG Program. 

Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below: 

Awardee Total Award 
Albany County $116,055 
Allegany County $22,869 
Broome County $78,233 
Cattaraugus County $34,321 
Cayuga County $34,215 
Chautauqua County $54,250 
Chemung County $37,429 
Chenango County $23,428 
Clinton County $34,982 
Columbia County $28,034 
Cortland County $23,011 
Delaware County $22,516 
Dutchess County $113,604 
Erie County $340,513 
Essex County $19,373 
Franklin County $23,837 
Fulton County $25,273 
Genesee County $26,933 
Greene County $22,969 
Hamilton County $6,765 
Herkimer County $28,554 
Jefferson County $47,432 
Lewis County $14,889 
Livingston County $28,873 
Madison County $31,811 
Monroe County $276,737 
Montgomery County $23,333 
Nassau County $494,021 
City of New York $2,989,486 
Niagara County $84,026 
Oneida County $90,747 
Onondaga County $175,497 
Ontario County $44,402 
Orange County $141,102 
Orleans County $20,655 
Oswego County $49,578 
Otsego County $27,729 
Putnam County $41,401 
Rensselaer County $63,203 
Rockland County $118,787 
Saratoga County $85,172 
Schenectady County $61,486 
Schoharie County $16,956 
Schuyler County $11,696 
Seneca County $17,869 
St. Lawrence County $45,867 
Steuben County $41,138 
Suffolk County $550,175 
Sullivan County $33,310 
Tioga County $23,664 
Tompkins County $42,078 
Ulster County $71,622 
Warren County $28,988 
Washington County $28,078 
Wayne County $39,233 
Westchester County $351,492 
Wyoming County $20,389 
Yates County $14,254 
Total $7,364,340 

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction’s emergency management office directly to ensure that these funds are made available as quickly as possible. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area