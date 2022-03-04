SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cool Friday, we’ll notice a warmup over the weekend! Get ready for another fling with spring.

At a glance:

Clouds increase Friday night but quiet overall

Mostly dry, cloudy, and around 40 Saturday

Record high watch Sunday! 60s

Some showers Sunday, perhaps some thunder, too!

Strong winds gusting to 40 mph or better to end the weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It looks to be a quiet night over Central New York. North of Syracuse, where clouds were persistent Friday, there could be a few flurries off Lake Ontario. Farther south skies have been generally clear but expect clouds to be on the increase after this evening.

SATURDAY:

Saturday is quiet, mild, but cloudy. If you’re running in the Tipperary Hill Shamrock run Saturday morning, you have decent running weather! Expect dry, cloudy, and cool conditions with temperatures in the mid-30s and a light wind.

Despite the clouds the temperatures should have no problem reaching 40 or higher Saturday afternoon!

Towards sunset a little rain, snow and or wintry mix could develop.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is much warmer! We’re even on record watch Sunday as highs soar well into the 60s. the record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse. With enough dry time we may give that record a run for its money!

The warmth doesn’t come without some sacrifice. Expect a round of steady rain first thing in the morning. There should be enough breaks in the rain midday to enjoy the warmth. A second round of showers with some thunder swings through Central New York in the afternoon.

With the rain on the snowmelt due to the milder temperatures, area rivers and streams will begin to rise Sunday. A few could come close to flood stage overnight Sunday.

It is on the windy side Sunday with gusts out of the southwests up to 40 mph or greater. That kind of wind could prompt the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory.

Don’t expect the spring-like warmth to stick around. It turns cooler again by the start of next week.