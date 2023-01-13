SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re slipping back to more January-like weather into the weekend. Details are below…

Snow returns to CNY

Overnight soaking rain changed over to snow showers Friday morning as colder, more seasonable air moved in out of Canada.

Snow showers continue throughout Friday night but shouldn’t amount to much. Given the north-northwest wind direction off Lake Ontario, we figure there could be a coating to an inch or two from Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. Over higher elevations there could be a few isolated higher totals.

Outside these snow showers it is just a cloudy and seasonably cold night over Central New York with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Mainly dry & feeling like January this weekend

Once the lingering lake flakes taper off midday Saturday, we’re looking at a mainly dry and cold weekend.

Temperatures won’t get out of the 20s Saturday with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

We have better news for Sunday as it is a brighter day. We are a bit concerned about some lingering clouds just after sunrise, but we feel they should burn off during the morning. That process will take the longest to occur over the Finger Lakes.

With the brighter afternoon in store, we feel temperatures manage to end up in the low 30s here in Syracuse.

There is likely more sun on Monday!