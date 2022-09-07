SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Weather improves soon as Back to School week ramps up for the kids, but when does it turn nicer across CNY? Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some more fog developing and a bit of patchy mist/drizzle possible, but overall, much of the night should be dry. Lows drop to near 60.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Finally, high pressure builds in from Canada Thursday through Friday timeframe bringing a return of bright sunshine! We will caution that some fog and low clouds greet you Thursday morning (along with patchy drizzle) but that should burn off quickly.

That sun also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures to warm to near 80 Thursday and into the low to mid 80s come Friday afternoon! For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high by the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

While not to mid-summer levels, dew points the next few days will hover around 60 degrees which means there is some humidity in the air.

WEEKEND:

It is also looking nice and warm into the weekend as high pressure hangs on and the next frontal system is slower to approach, waiting until Monday to give us a threat for showers and storms. Given we are approaching mid-September, enjoy the weekend warmth and sun as the odds of us getting another weekend in the 80s the rest of the year drop going forward.

Stay tuned for updates.