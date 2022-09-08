SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below.

TONIGHT – FRIDAY:

FINALLY, high pressure is building in from Canada right into Friday bringing some much nicer weather to CNY to round out the week!

Tonight is mainly clear with areas of dense fog developing during the night. We will feel a comfy low between 55 and 60.

On Friday, any fog burns off pretty quickly in the morning and is replaced by an abundance of sun that warms the air into the low to mid 80s come Friday afternoon! For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high by the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

While not to mid-summer levels, dew points the next few days will hover around 60 degrees which means there is some humidity in the air.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday evening!

Temperatures are expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s and 60s during the evening under a mainly clear sky with the humidity not that bad either. Enjoy CNY!

WEEKEND:

It is also looking nice and warm into the weekend as high pressure hangs on and the next frontal system is slower to approach. This means we should get through most, if not all of the weekend dry with just a slight chance of a shower/storm Sunday. Next best chance of seeing showers and storms comes Monday.

Given we are approaching mid-September, enjoy the weekend warmth and sun as the odds of us getting another weekend in the 80s the rest of the year drop going forward.

Stay tuned for updates.