SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect has ended and the looks like it will cooperate leading up to Thanksgiving. Details are below.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with snow showers possible mainly east of Lake Ontario, north of Syracuse. Little to no accumulation is expected for most, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or two around the Tug Hill.

Lows within a few degrees of 30.

TUESDAY:

High pressure from the south sneaks in on Tuesday and provides us with a quiet day and a little sun at times. The big headline is that there will be LESS WIND! Even though temperatures are similar to Tuesday, Wednesday feels warmer than Tuesday.

Highs reach the low 40s once again. If you plan on departing CNY Tuesday with your vehicle you are in good shape not only here, but across the entire Northeast!

MIDWEEK, INCLUDING THANKSGIVING:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can be thankful for quiet weather. Temperatures midweek look to return to more seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 40s. The weather looks dry right through Thanksgiving not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers.

Heading home after the holiday is a different story as a deepening area of low pressure and frontal system coming up from the South likely brings rain toward the East Coast and CNY for Friday.

The good news is this initial storm system is a bit weaker and fast moving. It now looks like Saturday is a dry day although clouds should be stubborn.

A whole separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. From what we see now, there is enough mild air that outside extreme northern New England this is another rain maker. That’s some good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday.

Stay tuned for updates!