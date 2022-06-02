SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The heat, humidity, and storm threat all take a break as we round out the first few days of June.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low-pressure approaching Pennsylvania slides south of us Thursday night and may trigger a few showers during the middle of the night. The showers will be scattered and light in nature.

Lows drop into the low to mid 50s so it is a comfortable night for sleeping.

FRIDAY:

A cold front sliding east of CNY during the morning may provide some extra clouds but high pressure then settles into CNY behind the cold front and sets us up for a sunnier and pleasant afternoon. Highs top out in the low 70s to end the week.

FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE:

A lot is going on for the first unofficial weekend of summer in Syracuse and CNY like Paige’s Butterfly 5K run/walk, Taste of Syracuse, and the Paul McCartney concert just to name a few. Soo…how’s the weather looking for all the weekend outdoor activities? It appears the weather is going to be cooperative as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

After a cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass will settle in and set us up for a good deal of sun. Highs will only rise to the 60s to start the weekend. In addition, a gusty northwest wind will put an extra chill in the air, especially if you are out of the sun. For some it ends up feeling more like late September.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine and less wind.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!