SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek.

Woah, it’s cold! We had our coldest morning since early March to start Tuesday!

Yes it’s chilly, but at least the weather is quiet through Wednesday thanks to high pressure to the north keeping us high and dry.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

It’s a cold night ahead but probably not quite as cold as Monday night thanks to a bit of a breeze and some clouds drifting through. In fact, we may stay in the 20s until late at night when clouds then and we drop into the teens.

High temperatures only reach the low 30s again Wednesday despite lots of sunshine. That is a bit below normal for the middle of December. So, you’ll need to have the shades and heavy winter jackets yet again.

It looks like another quiet night Wednesday as we head into the teens yet again.

We start Thursday dry but things go downhill in the afternoon.

