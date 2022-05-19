SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A bit cool now, but a big warm up is just around the corner.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A little bubble of high pressure settles in Thursday night providing us with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. A weak disturbance slides through just before sunrise and that could spark a couple light showers.

There could be areas of fog developing too during the night.

FRIDAY:

A warm front slides through Friday as a storm system moves well to northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week into the weekend.

It’s going to be breezy, muggy, and very warm with highs well into the 80s. Even though we have some sun, there could be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the afternoon from the heat and humidity the warm front brings in. That’s why we never trust a warm front 😉 Just keep an eye to the sky because most of the day is going to be rain-free.

WEEKEND:

High pressure south and east of CNY and a cold front still well to the west will promote the continuation of a warm/hot and muggy south-southwest flow into Saturday.

Saturday looks mainly dry with intervals of hazy sun, and just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms possible during the late afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday should be up around 90, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated if you have plans to be out and about. By the way, we haven’t felt 90 degrees or higher in Syracuse since August 26th of last year.

There’s a better chance of showers and storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon. Any storm that develops Sunday could become strong with gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Due to more clouds, showers and storms developing on Sunday, highs to end the weekend should be a bit lower, but still warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.