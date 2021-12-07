CNY Weekends with Santa: Dec. 11 and 12

(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season! Looking for a chance to meet Santa Claus in December? You might be interested in some of the events below.
- Donuts with Santa at Glazed & Confused – Syracuse, NY
December 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. No pre-registration required.
- Santa’s Workshop at Seneca Savings – Baldwinsville, NY
December 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. No pre-registration required.
- 3rd Annual Santa Day at Four Seasons Car Wash – Liverpool, NY
December 11 from noon to 2 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Dessert with Santa at Sweet Frog Camillus – Camillus, NY
December 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Santa Fest at Heritage Hill Brewhouse – Pompey, NY
December 11 and 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Pictures with Santa at Fayetteville Free Library – Fayetteville, NY
December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required.
- Sundays with Santa at Whitetail Tree Farm – Fabius, NY
December 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No pre-registration required.
These events were sourced by Facebook Events. Please refer to the specific event page for updates.