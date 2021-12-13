CNY Weekends with Santa: Dec. 18 and 19

(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season! Looking for a chance to meet Santa Claus in December? NewsChannel 9 has you covered.
- Santa is Coming to Town at Cicero – Cicero, NY
Saturday, December 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. No pre-registration required. Santa plans to tour Cicero neighborhoods in this unique event.
- Holiday Nights at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo – Syracuse, NY
Saturday, December 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Event runs from December 10 to December 18. Pre-registration available. FREE for children two & under, advance sale tickets are available. $9 at the door.
- Christmas Event with Santa at American Legion Post 787 – Cicero, NY
Saturday, December 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Sandwiches with Santa at Paladino’s The Deli – Syracuse, NY
Saturday, December 18 from noon to 3:00 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Cocoa with Santa at Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department– Mattydale, NY
Saturday, December 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No pre-registration required.
- Brunch with Santa at Clear Path for Veterans – Chittenango, NY
Sunday, December 19 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. $12.00 per person (11 & up).
- Pizza with Santa at The Wildcat Sports Pub– Camillus, NY
Sunday, December 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No pre-registration required. $5.00 per person.
- Brunch with Santa at Logan’s Restaurant – LaFayette, NY
Sunday, December 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pre-registration recommended.