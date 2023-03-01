(WSYR-TV) — International Women’s Day is one week from today, and so is the 2023 Central New York Women’s Summit. Alex Canavan, Kelly Demay, and our own Alex Sims joined the show to talk more about what folks can expect at this year’s event.

CNY Women’s Network and Women’s Opportunity Center (WOC) will host the second Annual CNY Women’s Summit on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023, at The Oncenter. This networking event will be a fundraising event to support DECA Region 9, which represents nine high school chapters located in Central New York. The schools with chapters are: East Syracuse-Minoa, Liverpool, Henninger, Homer, Jamesville-Dewitt, Paul V. Moore, Phoenix, Skaneateles, Solvay, and Westhill.

The event is the second major event for the CNY Women’s Network and the chance to co-host with the Women’s Opportunity Center again is a natural partnership for the organizations. Both organizations advocate for the advancement and empowerment of women striving to create success. These organizations coach individuals to define their objectives, identify the barriers and create the foundation of support to ensure sustainable satisfaction. The goal of this event is to create a vehicle for women to create the connections needed to ensure the realization of their goals.

Tickets are $25 in advance through Eventbrite, or $30 at the door.

The 2023 CNY Women’s Summit is next Wednesday, March 8 at the Oncenter From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more and get tickets, visit eventbrite.com and just search for “CNY Women’s Summit.”