CNY Works helps CNYers find jobs during COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – With unemployment at an all time high, many in Central New York are in a desperate search for jobs. The staff at CNY Works is working remotely to help connect neighbors with local companies that are hiring, even during the pandemic.

Construction, manufacturing, healthcare and retail are the main industries hiring right now in Central New York. CNY Works has become a one-stop shop for immediate openings, most of those jobs are in healthcare. They also help people develop the skills needed to start a new career path.

“Maybe people are inspired and they want to be in a helping profession but don’t know where to begin, we can help them with that,” said Lenore Sealy, Executive Director of CNY Works.

The agency is also accepting applications for the summer youth employment program in partnership with Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse.

“We’ve been told that it [funding] is going to be available this summer, we don’t know what that looks like because the major portion of that money is supposed to be used for work experiences for youth,” Sealy said.

Workplaces for all ages will look a lot different after the pandemic – so now’s a good time to look at the future:

clean up your resume and social media pages

network online with employers and recruiters

think outside the box

learn new skills or enroll in an online educational program

Here is where you need to go to get connected to jobs in the Central New York region.