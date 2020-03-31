CNYers donate over $1M in less than 2 weeks to help non-profits; Community Foundation issues first grants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Community Foundation has joined with local partners to create the COVID-19 Community Support Fund and it has already reached the $1 million mark.

The fund was set up to rapidly deploy funding to nonprofit organizations, helping those who are badly impacted by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Donations are still coming in but the fund’s first grants have already gone out.

As of March 27, 2020 grants have gone out to:

Central New York Diaper Bank – $10,000; Increase distribution of diapers, which are not covered by government safety net programs, to families in need. Demand up 50% this month

Chadwick Residence – $1,000; Purchase health and safety supplies for residents of its supportive housing program for women and their children

CNY Ronald McDonald House Charities – $2,900; Emergency relief support for its Meals that Heal program, which provides meals to families with sick children

Loretto – $36,000; Provide basic needs – food, childcare assistance, family essentials and transportation – to frontline healthcare workers

Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE) – $7,286; Provide 24/7 hotline assistance and scale up its case management to connect limited English proficient families to accurate public health information and social services

Rescue Mission Alliance – $50,000; House homeless men dealing with physical and mental health challenges at its Crossroads Adult Home

Vera House – $11,500; Use remote counseling technology and maintain emergency shelter to meet a higher need due to stay-at-home restrictions, which can lead to being trapped in violent conditions

Community Foundation President and CEO Peter Dunn says, “There are many things the Community Foundation funds and supports, we’re not stepping away back from those either. This is adding on but being in the moment and being responsive.”

With the $50,000 grant to the Rescue Mission, the Community Foundation was able to leverage another $50,000 grant.

Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg says, “This is an incredible opportunity for us to continue our services.”

When the Governor ordered the shut down of all non-essential businesses the Rescue Mission was forced to close its thrift stores, forcing them to layoff nearly 300 workers, but also shut off funding for places like its Crossroads Adult Home.

“I think our communication to the Community Foundation was these guys, they’re living in it, they’re living Downtown, they’re residents, some of them have been there 30 years and we can’t have a lapse in any type of service for them,” Sieburg adds.

Dunn tells NewsChannel 9, “We’ve seen people step up and step in in a way that’s really encouraging.”

The Central New York Community Foundation — in partnership with United Way of Central New York, Allyn Foundation, The Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County — established a COVID-19 Community Support Fund to support nonprofit organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information by the Fund click here.

