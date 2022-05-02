SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Showers have exited CNY giving way to a brief reprieve from the rain.

OVERNIGHT:

Showers are done for the night across Central New York. Overnight we should see some clearing. Some patchy fog could develop as well overnight.

Lows should cool to within a few degrees of 45 which is about normal for a low for early May.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

After a mainly quiet and milder Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive after 4 or 5 Tuesday evening into Wednesday.





Temperatures warm back to the mid-60s to near 70 Tuesday with even a little sun possibly poking out of the clouds through the first part of the afternoon.

Once the showers return Tuesday evening into Wednesday temperatures cool back into the upper 50s and low 60s midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some clearing and cool with areas of fog developing Wednesday night as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Lows drop into the low to mid 40s for most of the region.

THURSDAY:

At this point, it looks like Thursday is the nicest day of the week thanks to high pressure building in. Great timing for Cinco De Mayo!

CNY should see a good deal of sunshine and a seasonably mild high well into the 60s on Thursday!