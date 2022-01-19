CNY’s first Maker Faire comes to OCC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College will host CNY’s first Maker Faire event on April 2. The event is a “gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do.”

Event organizers expect that they will attract over 150 “makers” and 1,000 attendees.

Maker Faire is a venue that will allow “makers” to show their hobbies, experiments, personal projects, robotics, cosplays, and more. The event is presented by OCC and the Technology Alliance of Central New York. The planning committee includes members from several local organizations and higher education institutions, including Syracuse University, Le Moyne College, OCM BOCES, CNY Library Resource Council, and librarians and staff from the Onondaga County Public Libraries system. Mike Cimino of the Fayetteville Free Library and Pauline Shostack of OCC’s Coulter Library are also co-producing the event.

We’re excited about creating the region’s first Maker Faire. Our goal is to provide a STEAM hands-on learning experience in a festival-type atmosphere. Pauline Shostack, Maker Faire Co-producer

If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up on the Maker Faire website. Tickets are on sale on the event ticket page. If you would like to help the event, you can sign up to be a volunteer here.