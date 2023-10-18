SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a home, it’s a happy sound. But in a shelter with dogs at capacity, it’s a cry for help.

Because they’re full, Chief Executive Officer of the Central New York SPCA, Troy Waffner, tells NewsChannel 9 they’re not taking new dog surrenders.

And because people can’t wait, strays are sky rocketing.

“Those numbers are probably up 50 percent right now,” said Waffner.

Of the 50 to 60 strays they get a month, only 30% are picked up by their family.

“So what that tells you is, people at this point are taking their dogs cutting their collars off and letting them run,” explained Waffner.

In one case, he says a dog was thrown out of a truck.

“A lot of places are not accepting surrenders, so I understand people, they’re frustrated, but first of all that’s against the law to abandon your animal. Second, it’s the worst thing you can do for the dog,” Waffner said.

Instead, he’s encouraging people to call every shelter or see if a friend can take the dog. Also if you’re moving and can’t take your furry family member with you, start making calls as quickly as you can.

They’re hoping to help give them a home again. And this time, one that might last forever.

As for cats, the CNYSPCA is still taking those that are surrendered.

If you would like to help out or donate to the CNYSPCA, you can CLICK HERE.