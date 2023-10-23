SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNYSPCA is making it easier to adopt dogs that have been at the shelter for more than six months.

The “Time to Go Home” program is an effort to make sure these long-time residents of the shelter find forever homes by reducing the adoption fees by 75 percent.

The program comes as shelters across Central New York are being slammed with strays, leading to overcrowding.

“Every dog deserves it day and this program really seeks to make sure everyone of our dogs gets its adoption day by dramatically reducing the fees of these dogs who have been long term shelter residents,” said Troy Waffner, Director of CNYSPCA

There are four “adorable” dogs that qualify and the adoption fee for them is $50.

The following dogs up for adoption include:

Cashew : An almost three year old terrier/Pit Bull that has been at the shelter since Jan. 3, 2023. Cashew is in the dog playgroup and is recommended for an adult home.

Lila : An almost six year old terrier/Pit Bull that has been at the shelter since Jan. 22, 2023. Lila is recommended for a home with kids eight years or older and preferably bigger children.

Gunner : An almost three year old terrier/Pit Bull that has been at the shelter since Jan. 31, 2023. Gunner is in the dog playgroup and is recommended for an adult home.

Snoopy: An almost three year old hound mix that has been at the shelter since Feb. 13, 2023. Snoopy is in the dog playgroup and is recommended for a home with kids eight years of age or older.

“These are all great dogs that in the right homes would thrive – they are higher energy so they need to be exercised and would make great hiking or running buddies and they also need more training,” Waffner said

There are also lots of other dogs in need of a home at the CNYSPCA, especially after they seized 61 beagles seized from a hoarding house in Oneida County earlier this month. To learn more about adoption services, visit CNYSPCA’s website.

You can also help by donating here.