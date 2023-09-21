SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meet and greet dogs, cats, guinea pigs and more at the CNYSPCA Donuts, Dogs and First Dates event this weekend!

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their facility on 5878 East Molloy Road in Syracuse.

“This is a nice laid back event where you can hang with a dog or cat, get to know it, have some donuts and cider and see if there is a connection – just like a first date,” said Troy Waffner, CEO of CNYSPCA. “You do not need an appointment or an approved application – you can just come and visit with the animals.”

The event will allow potential adopters to have their first date with a dog or cat, along with some donuts and cider to ring in the fall season.

“Seeing the dogs and cats outside of their kennels is such a better experience for the animals and for those who are looking to adopt,” said Waffner. “You can get such a better feel for the fur babies when they are in a more natural and more relaxed environment.”

Currently, the CNYSPCA has 75 dogs and 70 cats, along with several guinea pigs, rabbits and rats at their facility in need of a loving home.

For more information, visit CNYSPCA’s website.