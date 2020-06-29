CNYWorks notifying clients about an attempted ransomware attack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CNYWorks is notifying clients that the job placement and training agency was the target of a ransomware attack.

CNYWorks reports an investigation by a cyber-security contractor it hired found no evidence that personal information of clients was taken or viewed by the attackers from encrypted files on CNYWorks computer system.

CNYWorks says the object of the attack appears to have been to lock the agency’s files and obtain money from CNYWorks, not to obtain identity information.

“Our thorough and extensive investigation did not identify any evidence that the encrypted files, which included certain elements of a limited number of customers’ personal data, had been viewed, accessed, or removed from the CNY Works system. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying individuals whose data was present in the encrypted files,” said Executive Director Lenore Sealy. “The privacy and security of the personal information we maintain are of the utmost importance to us, and we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. “

Letters to clients said the agency would provide a one year credit monitoring service.

