Coach Q: ‘I drew that play on a napkin at Outback’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team had a thrilling win over #8 ranked Florida State Thursday night.

The Orange won 90-89 in overtime. It came down to the final play.

Sophomore Guard Emily Engstler caught an alley-oop pass in mid-air with .08 seconds left on the clock and cashed in the game winner.

“I will tell you the straight up truth on that play; three years ago I was at an AAU tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina,” said Head Coach Quentin Hillsman. Coach Q said he was out to dinner with another coach he knew.

“We were out to dinner at Outback and I drew the play up on a napkin. I drew the play up on a napkin at Outback and I said ‘one day, I am going to use this.’ The truth. And we ran it and we scored and we were like ‘that’s the napkin play!’ It’s just one of those deals where you have it in your back pocket. We have never run that play before in practice. I drew it up on the fly.”

The Orange are now 7-6 (1-1) on the season.