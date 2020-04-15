Coaches unite as ‘Team New York’ to combat COVID-19

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Coaches from New York NCAA Division I basketball are uniting as “Team New York” to combat COVID-19.

Coaches from the men’s and women’s division will use their social media platforms in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ben Horwitz, a graduate assistant at Syracuse University, along with Andy Borman, executive director of RENS, one of the region’s elite AAU organizations, recognized the unique influences these coaches could have in their communities and created the coalition.

“There is power in numbers,” said Borman. “Knowing that all 44 of these mentors – people who are often rivals – have come together to battle is what makes this state and this game unique,” Horwitz added. “David Stern would often ask: ‘Can a ball change the world?’ And these 44 basketball leaders are saying it can.”

It is critical we all follow these suggested guidelines. By working together, we can move beyond the challenges brought on by the corona virus. I'm proud to join my fellow coaches in support of #TEAMNEWYORK pic.twitter.com/3rV4bLbWui — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) April 14, 2020

The head coaches represent all 22 NCAA D1 schools in New York State and range from Hall of Famers, including Iona’s Rick Pitino and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, to first-year coaches. They include schools in conferences such as the ACC, Big East, Ivy, Patriot, MAC and more.

Posts will communicate critical information to their followers, teams, students, fans, teachers, friends, and alumni during these unprecedented times.

Horwitz concluded, “Each one of these coaches is a leader in their community with the ability to reach both young and old. We hope the fact they are choosing to use their platforms in this powerful way will inspire other States or conferences to get involved too.”

Fans can follow the #TEAMNEWYORK on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.