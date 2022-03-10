OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called in from Buffalo for an oil spill in Oswego Harbor on Wednesday, March 9. They were joined by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to monitor an oil sheen that was seen near Breitbeck Park and Oswego Harbor Power LLC facility’s dock.

The responsible party has closed the area off to prevent spread and has contracted agencies to help with the cleanup effort.

If you have any questions, you can contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer Lt. Sean Dolan at (716) 860-2148 or at Sean.P.Dolan@uscg.mil .