‘Code Enforcement Blitz’ cracks down on trash pile-ups, other code violations in City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is planning its annual 10-day “Code Enforcement Blitz” from May 10 to May 21.

The Oswego Police Department and Code Enforcement will patrol areas in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th wards to prevent trash and furniture from accumulating in front of rental properties as off-campus students begin to move out and residents spring clean. A special focus for the enforcement will be on the blighted and dilapidated rental homes in the area.

“Our Code Enforcement Blitz will help inform both landlords and tenants of our rules and expectations when it comes to the appearance and behavior of a rental property in Oswego. During our Code Enforcement Blitz, we have a zero-tolerance policy and I have authorized the Code Enforcement and Police Departments to immediately take necessary enforcement action as needed to gain compliance from property owners, including immediate ticketing with fines. We will also focus our Code enforcement efforts on blighted properties in our targeted zone and keep the pressure on rental properties in that area”, said Mayor Billy Barlow adding that an organized “blitz” will bring additional code enforcement resources into a smaller targeted area in an effort and allow code personnel to better focus on specific problematic properties in an effort to gain compliance and provoke mandated improvements to rental properties.

Property owners and tenants are encouraged to make prior arrangements for garbage pickup and removal from their property to avoid being issued appearance tickets for any trash and debris left visible, or any other violation, this week including:

Vehicles should not be parked on grass or obstructing a sidewalk

Interior furniture, appliances, or trash may not be on an exterior porch or in the yard.

There should be NO multi-day front yard, curbside stockpiling of garbage, debris, or furniture.

The City of Oswego says property owners/managers should an active role in managing this process. Past experience has proven that this responsibility cannot and should not be transferred to tenants.

“Our annual code enforcement blitz always produces good results and provides a proactive opportunity to educate landlords and remind them of our expectations, not only during our blitz weekend, but all year long,” said Director of Code Enforcement Curt Miller. “Under Mayor Barlow’s leadership, we’ve taken a tough stand against negligent landlords and we’ve made great progress in our neighborhoods and I thank the Oswego Police Department and the Common Council for their assistance and support.”

Phil Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department said, “The Oswego Police Department is happy to assistance the Department of Code Enforcement with quality-of-life patrols and code enforcement. Our teams work together to improve our neighborhoods and hold absentee landlords accountable. Beyond our annual code blitz, we’ll continue to partner with code enforcement as we tackle some of the most problematic properties and areas in the city.”

To anonymously report a code enforcement or property maintenance violation, call or text Oswego Code enforcement at 315-415-1542.