Coin shortage continues to cause problems in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A nationwide coin shortage continues to have impacts here in Central New York.

Finding somewhere to make change has proven to be difficult as many businesses are short on coins.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Wegmans said the following:

“Wegmans is closely monitoring the coin shortage that is occurring across the country. To ensure we are able to maintain efficient flow of business operations, we are no longer selling rolls of coins at this time. We want to reserve our coin supply for customer product purchases.”

The United States government is currently working to try and get more coins in circulation, and according to ABC News, economic experts believe this problem will eventually solve itself as the economy is reopened.

