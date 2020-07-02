Coin shortage impacting local businesses

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coins are hard to come by during the pandemic and some stores aren’t exchanging cash for rolls of change because of the shortage. Now, local businesses are hurting.

Some local businesses that are hurting include bottle centers, like the one owned by Joann Casciano in East Syracuse.

Casciano is struggling to keep the compartments of her cash drawer full because of the lack of coins from her usual supplier: the bank.

“At the particular branch I go to I got one roll each,” said Casciano. “Quarters, dimes and nickels, which will last me about four hours.”

This is all she has right now. There have been some awkward exchanges with customers when the math doesn’t add up. Unfortunately, it is something that she can’t change.

No one brings coins to the bottle and cans. They say, ‘Oh I have to run to my car.’ It is just not an option because they come in here with no money and expect you to give them money and then they are all happy. Joann Casciano

And cans are now piling up in many homes due to people working from home or just staying at home in general.

“This will probably be the best summer I have ever had,” said Casciano.

Casciano is hopeful for change and that it starts circulating more in the next few weeks.

She said if anyone has any spare change to give it to local businesses.

“I bet they’d be willing to take it off your hands,” said Casciano.

And it very well could change their spirits.

Casciano owns the East Syracuse Bottle and Can Return on 104 E Manlius Street in East Syracuse.

To mitigate the coin shortage, the Federal Reserve Banks began the Strategic Allocation of Coin Inventories two weeks ago. This will help evenly distribute coins across banks and credit unions.