Cold into weekend, but milder again by early next week

Local News
Just as quick as we turn colder to round out this week and start the weekend, the jet stream will lift north of CNY and the Northeast resulting in a warming trend starting Sunday and continuing through mid next week.

Another shot of colder air will probably return late next week, but by then we will be in March and the colder air probably won’t last too long. Enjoy the roller coaster ride over the coming days/weeks ahead.

