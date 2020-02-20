Cold temperatures and snow reviving late-season skiing

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The recent bouts of snow and cold have spruced up area ski resorts.

Toggenburg, in Fabius, is welcoming the cold temperatures, allowing them to fire up their snow guns.

They expect to make snow right into the upcoming weekend and are planning on a busy weekend and end to the mid-winter school break.

The ski season was off to an early start in November and December, but milder temperatures and the lack of snowfall made for a difficult January.

Recent cold blasts and snowfall have helped rejuvenate area ski trails making for some great conditions through the second half of February.