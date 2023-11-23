SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a seasonable and mainly dry Thanksgiving, changes are on the way. The next round of lake effect snow showers develops into Friday as it turns chilly and windy. Find out all the details below…

Cold front moves through

A cold front will be crossing through the region Thursday night. While there could be a few rain and snow showers overnight east and southeast of Lake Ontario, precipitation chances will increase on Friday.

Lows will be cold, ending up in the 20s to around or just above 30 Thursday night.

December-like chill to end the week

The aforementioned cold front will deliver some chilly air for Friday. Temperatures hold in the 30s much of the day and a steady northwesterly wind makes it feel like it is in the 20s.

In addition, we expect lake effect snow showers off the southeast end of Lake Ontario including the Syracuse area Friday. There could even be a locally light accumulation up to an inch or two of snow through the end of the day.

That makes for a chilly day of holiday shopping and especially for any tree lighting ceremonies in the evening.

Turning drier for the weekend

High pressure builds in on Saturday, bringing an end to any lingering flurries and allowing for some partial sunshine. Highs will warm slightly back into the upper-30s to near 40.

Sunday looks mainly dry, though there could be a shower or two developing near or just after sunset. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-40s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.