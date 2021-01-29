Coldest temperatures of the season could take a toll on your car battery

RALEIGH, NC – JANUARY 17: A man helps jump a car battery along New Bern Avenue as snow falls on January 17, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency yesterday ahead of the winter storm. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the coldest temperatures of this winter season to date reaching Central New York, AAA is warning drivers the bitter cold could put additional strain on their car battery.

AAA says the best advice to keep your car battery with an adequate charge is to drive. Their advice is to not let your car sit over the weekend or you may find yourself with a dead battery when it comes time to go to work on Monday.

The auto club says batteries can lose a third of their charge in single-digit temperatures because, as the temperature drops, oil in the engine thickens and it takes more energy for the battery and starter to turn the engine over.

AAA says warning signs that your battery may need replacement are:

Vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start

Grinding, clicking, or buzzing when the ignition is turned on

Vehicle has stalled

Headlights dim when idling, but brighten when the driver revs the engine

Battery is more than three years old

You should also have the battery inspected at every oil change, and after it is three years old it should be tested annually.