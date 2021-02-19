Coleman’s announces changes for this year’s Green Beer Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s an event that brings hundreds to the Tipperary Hill neighborhood every year as an early kickoff to St. Patrick’s Day: Green Beer Sunday at Coleman’s Irish Pub.

But because of the pandemic, things will be a lot different this year.

Coleman’s will be booking three-hour seatings on Green Beer Sunday, which is Feb. 28. There is a seat reservation fee of $10 per person in the main floor and upstairs dining rooms.

The seat reservation fee at the bar is $15 per person. Seats have to be reserved in advance; groups of four to 10 for the dining areas and groups of four to six in the bar. Your entire group has to arrive together.

Seats can be reserved by emailing dcolemans@yahoo.com.

In addition, Coleman’s will have a drive-thru set up in the upper lot for people who want to purchase jugs of Green Beer, Green Cider, and Loaded Leprechauns. Only cash will be accepted in the drive-thru.

To prevent crowds from gathering in the upper lot, the drive-thru will not be serving any walk-up customers.

You can find the prices below:

1/2 gallon jug of Green Beer: $14

1/2 gallon jug of Green Cider: $16

Two Loaded Leprechauns: $12

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced during the event.