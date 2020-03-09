Tipp Hill Legend, Peter Colmeman, Will “Brave The Shave”

After 15 years of poking and prodding Kitty Hones Irish Pub and Restaurant owner, David Hoyne and St. Baldrick’s emcee Chow Downy convinced their former boss and Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub owner, Peter Coleman, to shave his head for this year’s “Brave The Shave” event.

For the first time, Coleman is hosting his own fundraising campaign for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. In addition to shaving his locks, Coleman’s restaurant is selling bald Peter-themed t-shirts for $20 dollars and bald Peter $5 dollar donation cards that will be taped behind the bar. All proceeds will go to the charity.

“I’m prepared to sacrifice whatever I have to do to do it,” said Coleman.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation supports childhood cancer research. Since 2005 the organization has raised more than $282 million from their hair shaving events. Volunteers can be a shavee, a barber, host their own shaving event or donate money to the cause.

Syracuse rival Irish pub Kitty Hones, has hosted the event locally. In the past 15 years the restaurant has raised $5.5 million.

If you would like to donate to Peter Coleman’s campaign visit his page at https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1063301/2020.

For more information on St. Baldrick’s visit their www.stbaldrick.org.

