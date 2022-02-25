SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Green Beer day has been postponed until March 6, according to an announcement on Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub’s website.

This is the first time in 59 years that the parade has been postponed.

“We have a special tribute planned for my father on Green Beer Day, and we think people will understand our decision to move to Sunday, March 6. The forecast says it will be warmer next weekend, we’ve waited two years. What’s another week?” Dennis Coleman, Manager

The event will feature bag pipers, Irish step dancers, distinguished guests, and — of course — the green beer tanker. It’s also the first Green Beer Parade since pub owner Peter Coleman died.