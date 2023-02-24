SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to its normal, but beloved green-colored lager offered in the weeks before St. Patrick’s Day, Coleman’s will be serving another special beer starting this weekend.

The “Publican IPA” is being brewed as a tribute to Tipperary Hill patriarch Peter Coleman, who died in 2021 after decades of growing his landmark pub and service to his neighborhood.

The 16-ounce cans will be available at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub.

The beer, a hazy IPA is described as “a base of pilsner malt…” that “keeps this IPA light in color and body. The additions of Chinook, Columbus Cryo and El Dorado hops gives this beer a nice melon note and a slight punch of pine! Slainte!”

“Peter took the workingman’s saloon opened by his father on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill in 1933 and over the course of his 55 years at the helm, with the help of his family, transformed it into the Irish Pub you see today,” reads the program for Green Beer Sunday. “Many of the treasured traditions instituted by the Publican are still carried on today, including the world-renowned Green Beer Delivery Parade which marks the beginning of the St. Patrick’s Day season.”

The beer is brewed by Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo.