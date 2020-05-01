College Decision Day: Extended deadlines & uncertainties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — College acceptance letters have been delivered, but COVID-19 uncertainties have pushed many colleges and universities to extend their decision deadline to June 1 or later.

National College Decision Day traditionally falls on May 1 of every year. It’s the day high school seniors can celebrate their accomplishments, serving as a sigh of relief for many.

According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling, more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States have altered their decision date and 2020 plans.

On the other hand, Onondaga Community College said the hard deposit deadline isn’t something its prospective students and incoming families need to worry about.

“Onondaga Community College is an open-access institution. While students apply to us, as they apply to any other college, you don’t have a hard and fast deadline,” Casey Crabill, Onondaga Community College’s president, said.

The rolling admission could potentially help OCC during the pandemic, especially as some high school seniors and families face uncertainties as they try to make their financial decision.

The college also confirmed they’ve even seen an uptick in their college applications. More than 1,000 have registered for the Fall 2020 semester and more than 2,000 are in the queue.

“Our applications are up so that tells us a lot that people are paying attention to what’s available here,” Crabill explained.

Cazenovia College was among the more than 1,000 colleges and universities to push their decision day to June 1, 2020.

“We know about this class, for every good reason, many are going to be late deciders because of the uncertainties of the summer and the fall, and family circumstances that may have occurred related to COVID-19,” Ron Chesborough, Cazenovia College’s president, said.

Cazenovia’s deadline isn’t a hard one either, but June 1 is the preferred date for deposits. Chesborough said the sooner deposits are in the better because students will be in line for their preferred housing and advising.

Being a smaller institution, Chesborough explained that the college is in good shape with its admission numbers.

The college aims to add 250 to 275 new students each year, which includes incoming first-year and transfer students. Chesborough said Cazenovia College’s current numbers are comparable to years prior.

Cazenovia confirms its plans to reopen and be “on the ground” for the Fall 2020 semester, subject to change.

While we’re encouraging students to deposit when they can decide cause it starts their assimilation into the fall planning earlier as soon as they’ve done that, we begin working with them on all of the other things that follow after making a deposit. Deposit or not, we are going to be here. We’re going to take students right up until the day that we open, and happily so. Ron Chesborough, President, Cazenovia College

Among the colleges and universities NewsChannel 9 reached out to Le Moyne, Ithaca College and SUNY Oswego have also moved their decision deadline to June 1.

Cornell University, Colgate and SUNY Cortland have kept the May 1 decision date.

Similar to OCC’s rolling admission, Tompkins Cortland Community College follows a similar system.

You can read more on where each college stands below.

Le Moyne College

The deposit date was moved to June 1, 2020. Accepted Student Day 2.0 was held on a virtual platform, according to Linda LeMura, Le Moyne College’s president.

“May-mester” and three summer sessions will be continue in an online format.

All on-campus activities, including sports and academic camps, weddings, conferences and other events are cancelled through July 31, 2020.

A group of individuals from every campus division has been meeting regularly to determine several possible scenarios for our response to the pandemic and how it will impact our summer and fall academic calendar, campus events and activities (including first-year welcome), residence life, and the eventual return of employees to campus. This planning is challenging given the many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, but I am confident we are developing solid plans for each scenario that will ensure the continuation of academic excellence and the vibrant student experience that are hallmarks of a Le Moyne education. Linda LeMura, President Le Moyne College

Le Mura said the intention for the fall semester is to “return to a more normal academic and student experience.” Actions will follow guidelines under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and communication with college constituencies.

You can read more on Le Moyne’s status here.

Ithaca College

The deposit date was moved to June 1, 2020 in early spring.

“We recognize the uncertain position so many students and their families are in, and wanted to provide them with some additional time to make critical decisions about their future,” said Dave Maley, Director of Public Relations, Ithaca College.

The Office of Admission held a virtual Ithaca Week to provide admitted students opportunities to hear from and interact with faculty, staff and current students.

Ithaca College’s senior leadership team made the decision to cancel all on-campus classes and events for the months of June and July.

A decision regarding August on-campus events and classes has not yet been made. However, the college’s 2020 commencement is targeted for the weekend of August 1 to 2.

We are very excited to be planning to welcome a new crop of Bombers to Ithaca College for this fall. At this time, we are certainly hoping that we will be able to open with on-campus instruction as scheduled beginning in late August. However, since so much is dependent on how and when Governor Cuomo hits the “un-pause” button, a number of people across campus are discussing potential contingency plans should that not be possible. Dave Maley, Director of Public Relations, Ithaca College

You can read more on the college’s COVID-19 updates here.

SUNY Oswego

SUNY Oswego has extended its Fall 2020 deposit deadline to June 1.

“Our new student recruitment activities continue as the college works to enroll a quality first-year class this fall,” said Wayne Westervelt, Chief Communication Officer, SUNY Oswego.

SUNY Oswego suspended campus tours, information sessions, group and one-on-one visits until further notice. You can tour the campus virtually here.

SUNY Oswego leaders are currently planning when and how we will bring face to face instruction and the residential experience back to campus. However, as a New York State institution and a member of the SUNY System, we will comply with the requirements regarding return to campus issued from Governor Cuomo and the State University of New York. We will also institute all necessary health and safety measures. While there are still many unknowns at this time, Oswego’s leadership team and President Deborah F. Stanley are hard at work and vetting several possible plans for SUNY Oswego for the fall 2020 semester, including face to face should government and health guidelines allow. Wayne Westervelt, Chief Communication Officer, SUNY Oswego

Cornell University

Shawn Felton, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, confirmed Cornell’s deadline for admitted student enrollment response is May 1.

In a campus-wide statement, Michael Kotlikoff, Provost, referenced the latest planning efforts for the University’s reopen.

The university has established four planning committees to help us to determine the best path toward reopening. We remain hopeful that, working with public health and other scientific experts, we will be able to resume campus operations and welcome students back to our campuses for the start of the fall semester; however, it is simply too soon to make that guarantee. Michael Kotlikoff, Provost, Cornell University

The four planning committees include.

Committee on Teaching Reactivation Options

Committee on Preparation for Online Teaching

Committee on Research and Operations Reactivation

Administrative Functional Review Initiative

Significant efforts are being devoted to planning aimed at residence halls to reopen in the fall, according to the statement.

Other planning efforts include how to accommodate students, faculty and staff who might be at a higher risk for sever illness from COVID-19, and accommodations for international students who may have challenges traveling to the U.S

Financially, models show an estimated potential loss for the Ithaca and Cornell Tech campuses of between $160 million and $210 million by the end of the next fiscal year, with a potential longer-term impact of approximately $40 million per year for at least two more years, according to Martha E. Pollack, Cornell University’s President.

To visit Cornell University’s COVID-19 updates page, click here.

Colgate University

Colgate University kept the May 1 deadline for accepted students to commit and send in deposits.

The campus is closed to all students except those registered with the Office of Residential Life, according to the university’s website.

Fall course registration and housing selection have been postponed and are set to take place in early June.

Both of these processes will be delayed in order to allow the faculty and administrators time to develop appropriate guidelines for students in this period of great disruption. Tracey E. Hucks, Provost and Dean of the Faculty and Paul J. McLoughlin II, Vice President & Dean of the College, Colgate University

For more COVID-19 updates from Colgate, click here.

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Cortland has decided to keep the May 1 deadline, but accepted students can apply for an extension if they are facing difficulty circumstances due to COVID-19.

“We are currently discussing the fall semester, but no decisions have yet been made,” Fred Pierce, Director of Communications, SUNY Cortland said.

In a campus-wide statement on April 30, SUNY Cortland President, Erik Bitterbaum, updates the college’s plans on 2020 graduation.

SUNY Cortland will host an online recognition event with video presentations, interactive celebration activities for graduates and families and a listing of this year’s applicants for degrees. Class of 2020 graduates who would like to return to campus for a traditional commencement ceremony can participate in spring 2021. Erik J. Bitterbaum, President, SUNY Cortland

You can read more SUNY Cortland COVID-19 updates here.

Tompkins Cortland Community College

Similar to Onondaga Community College, the traditional college decision day doesn’t apply.

TCCC follows a rolling admissions and the college evaluates applications as they come in.

I’m sure we are like most in that we are hoping to be able to return to being on campus in the fall, but we’re planning for all possibilities. There are so many unknowns, but where we all had to make a quick switch in the middle of the spring semester, at least we have some time to try to plan for different scenarios for the fall. Peter Voorhees, Public Information Officer, Tompkins Cortland Community College

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.