College graduates advised to start job hunting despite tough market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – College seniors getting ready to enter the job market are facing a host of new challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to advisors at Le Moyne College, overall job hiring is down across the globe as companies switch focus to their current employees and forgo hiring.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it, we are going to see searches that are going to be prolonged but now is not the time to put things on pause,” said Meredith Tornabene, Director of Career Advising at Le Moyne College.

While it may be daunting, seniors need to be searching regardless of the economy. In the first quarter of 2020, U.S. GDP fell 4.8%, the sharpest decline since the Great Recession.

“Putting yourself out their shows grit and the easiest way to not get an opportunity is not to look for one,” Tornabene said.

Some fields are hiring more rapidly like healthcare and technology but even the education field is shifting their practices and looking for online education specialists.

“It’s not necessarily just our information systems or computer science students, there are opportunities that span all of the majors at Le Moyne,” said Tornabene.

When it comes to applying, Tornabene advises seniors to personalize each resume or application to the company looking to hire and treat virtual interviews the same as in-person ones.

For Skype and Zoom, professional dress is expected and make sure the environment behind you is acceptable.

“We’re just trying to find ways to connect students with industry experts, alumni…and hopefully, put something into practice right away and start to build momentum,” said Tornabene.

Before applying, seniors should also clean up their social media profiles and start building a virtual network, reconnect with friends, family anyone who may be able to line you up for a job opportunity.

“It’s tough right now but there are signs that things will get better,” said Tornabene.

And with a little hard work that dream job will be waiting.