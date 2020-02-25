College of Environmental Science and Forestry holds Career and Internship Fair for students

(WSYR-TV) — Representatives from 106 organizations were on hand on Tuesday at the College of Environmental Science and Forestry for their Career and Internship Fair.

The organizations offered careers and internships associated with the environment.

They include corporate, government and non-profit agencies.

Many were also represented by ESF alumni.

“We really feel strongly about bringing folks to campus for students to engage with right here on our campus,” said Jennifer Fazio, the internship coordinator. “And so, I think for students, it’s a great opportunity for them to be able to network and find opportunities right in their backyard.”

The college also holds a career fair int he fall.

Both events are meant to help students navigate the process of getting an internship or a job.

