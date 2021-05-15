Colleges across CNY held graduation ceremonies on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF and Onondaga Community College held commencement ceremonies on Saturday.
SUNY ESF holding commencement at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. It was the first event at the amphitheater since March of last year. ESF held two ceremonies, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m.
Onondaga Community College held graduation at the SRC Arena and Events Center. Everyone who went had to provide proof they were vaccinated or get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the ceremonies. Graduates were allowed two guests and three different ceremonies took place throughout the day.