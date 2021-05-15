Colleges across CNY held graduation ceremonies on Saturday

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF and Onondaga Community College held commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

SUNY ESF holding commencement at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. It was the first event at the amphitheater since March of last year. ESF held two ceremonies, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m.

Onondaga Community College held graduation at the SRC Arena and Events Center. Everyone who went had to provide proof they were vaccinated or get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the ceremonies. Graduates were allowed two guests and three different ceremonies took place throughout the day.