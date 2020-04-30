Collegiate softball tournament coming to DeWitt in 2021

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rachel Everson connects for a hit during an NCAA softball game against UMass Lowell in Clarksville, Tenn. The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled Monday, March 30, 2020, to vote on providing another year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players, who had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

TOWN OF DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — It’s more than a year away, but come the last week in May 2021, DeWitt will host a major softball tournament.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Thursday it would host the Division III Women’s Softball Championship Tournament at Willis Carrier Park.

The event will be held May 27 through 29, 2021, and will be played there the following two years.

The tournament has been held in Rochester, Minnesota for the past 15 years.

The last time it was in New York was 2005 when it was held in Hornell.

“We are thrilled to be selected to host this exciting event at our Carrier Park recreation facility,” commented Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko. He added, “Not only is this a great opportunity for folks to come and enjoy the games and the park, but it is a significant economic development opportunity in terms of generating sports tourism dollars – via hotel, gas, restaurant, retail and entertainment spending – not only for the town of DeWitt, but the county and the CNY region as well.”

The double elimination tournament features eight teams playing over three days.

