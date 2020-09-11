Coloring book brings Syracuse woman’s late brother’s legacy to life

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman grieving decided to do something positive with her pain. She used her late brother’s artwork to publish an adult coloring book on Sept. 1, the start of suicide prevention month.

“He always said that he escaped into an eight by 10 piece of paper when things got tough,” said Diane Bostick, the curator and creator of the coloring book.

Bostick’s brother Chris took his own life in 2019. Diane was left with memories and about 2,700 drawings.

Chris was an artist and a weightlifter, so his drawings focused on muscles and maniacs, the inspiration for the name of the book.

“My brother had gone as far as he could go and then he lost the feeling in his fingers and he decided his quality of life just wasn’t gonna be there to do the thing he was passionate about, but I felt, why stop the passion and the love, just keep it going,” said Bostick.

In the middle of the pandemic, as people are losing jobs and loved ones, Bostick wants her brother’s gift to help others find an escape with each picture they bring to life.

“I hope this is a gateway for people to understand that what’s left behind is what… people represented their love for you,” she said.

As a domestic abuse survivor, Bostick will donate part of the coloring book’s proceeds to Vera House to help ensure other survivors will have a safe place to go.

The other half of her proceeds will go to Hope for Bereaved to help people struggling with grief.

To purchase the coloring book click here.