CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 30-year-old Colton man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic altercation on Monday, September 25.

New York State Police arrested Jeffrey Hamilton and charged him with third-degree assault and aggravated family offense. Troopers responded to a domestic dispute on Number 9 Road in the town of Colton just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation determined that Hamilton was in a verbal argument with a family member. The uninvolved victim in the verbal argument attempted to intervene, which led to Hamilton head-butting the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall backward and hit their head on the ground.

Emergency services arrived on scene to evaluate the victim’s injuries. The victim signed on to go to the hospital for further treatment. Hamilton fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrivals.

Hamilton was arrested and transported to SP Canton for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Pierrepont Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.