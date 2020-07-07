Columbus Circle statue, why some want it to stay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Christopher Columbus statue in Downtown Syracuse is still standing tall, despite requests from a local group calling on Mayor Ben Walsh to take it down.

We’ve heard from both the group and the Mayor but there are also some people who want it to stay.

The statue has changed the landscape of Syracuse since October 1934.

This particular area would be filled with hundreds and hundreds of people to celebrate the inauguration of the monument. It was at the work and efforts and the love and determination of Italian Americans who were living in Central New York, especially Syracuse at that time. Bob Gardino, Columbus Monument Corporation Board Member.

The monument has been thrust back into the center of controversy amid so many calls for racial equality. For some, like Gardino, it’s a symbol of ethnic pride.

“To the Italian American community it is a love, it is something that represents their being in this country,” he said.

For others, it’s a reminder of genocide.

"The bigger issue at hand is the systemic racism inherited by the statue and that is something that is both acknowledged but is also kind of complicity agreed upon," said a member of the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective, who did not want his name used for the sake of keeping the message collective.

Mayor Ben Walsh is creating a new Action Group to come up with a plan for what a reimagined Columbus Circle would look like and what role the statue would play.

“The symbolism behind that statue is of great concern to me and I’ve also said that the status quo in Columbus Circle is not acceptable, changes do have to be made,” said Mayor Walsh during an interview on Newsmakers.

Gardino knows everyone sees something different in this statue. "He dies and then huge colonization process sets in, France, England, Spain and there were some horrible things that happened within those 500 years from 1492 to the present, but he's been dead," he said.

For Gardino and others who want Columbus to stay, they see the monument as the hard work of Italian Americans. For those who want it taken down, they hope others will see the pain it inflicts.

For now, the statue will remain. A city spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 the Mayor expects to appoint members to his Action Group this week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.