SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the City of Syracuse, the Columbus Monument Corporation announced Tuesday, August 1, that they will be appealing the court’s decision to allow the city to remove the Christopher Columbus statue downtown.

A state appellate panel overturned the March 2022 ruling by Judge Gerlad Neri just four days ago, saying Judge Neri’s decision to block the removal was premature.

Now, the corporation said upon its review of Friday’s Appellate Division decision, it found issues that needed to be reviewed by the Court of Appeals.

The corporation is also thanking some Central New Yorkers saying, “to all of our supporters, we want you to know that the fight goes on. We are in this for the long haul, and we have great confidence that we will prevail.”

Just last week, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh commented on the recent ruling saying, “our goal has always been to create a public space that is welcoming to all and honors Italian American heritage. We can do both without holding on to a symbol of colonialism in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.”

The corporation did not elaborate on what issues needed to be reviewed by the court of appeals, but did say that its attorney team is working to file papers to “perfect that appeal.”